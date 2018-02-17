Jeremy Scher: 5 Things On ‘The View’ Alum Jedediah Bila’s New Husband

Former ‘View’ host Jedediah Bila just tied the knot with fiance Jeremy Scher! Let’s get to know this guy a little better!

Congrats are in order! The View alum Jedediah Bila, 39, just got hitched to longtime boyfriend Jeremy Scher, according to Us Weekly! She wore a Rivini lace ballgown and earrings by Susan Hanover for the ceremony, which took place in Hungtington, New York. “I’m super excited. Super, super excited,” she told the mag. “I always wanted to get married, but I never thought I would do the big wedding dress and the beautiful venue. I always thought I was gonna be on a beach somewhere, just a couple of friends, doing it really casual. So it’s crazy.” Awww! In light of this exciting news, let’s get to know Jeremy a little better!

1) In June of 2017, Jedediah shared a photo of Jeremy down one knee as she absolutely loses it! The caption read: “She said yes.” So sweet! Soon after, she showed off her new sparkler while on The View! “Can anyone in the audience see anything different about me?” she asked coyly. That’s when friends and fans erupted with joy! Take a look back at the hosts of the beloved daytime talk show over the years right here!

2) The TV personality revealed at the wedding that she and Jeremy are already happily co-habitating, but that doesn’t mean everything isn’t about to change! “We’ve been living together for a while and we go through the daily grind and all that, but I think there’s only one moment in your life where you’re in front of the minister and you’re saying your vows,” she told Us. “And you’re like, ‘My life is gonna be different from here on and I’m gonna be married.’ It’s really exciting and warm and wonderful. I think that moment, that one … I’m gonna take a pause and just kind of absorb it all before I … ’cause you can’t quite get it back the same way ever again.’” So true!

3) For their special day, Jeremy and Jedediah chose famed event planner Michael Russo to make their day extra special! “As 60 of their closest family and friends filled the room, Jedediah walked down the aisle as Jeremy beamed with joy — you could truly feel the love in this magical evening!” he happy shared with the outlet.

4) It should be noted that there’s no reporting on whether or not the other hosts from The View attended the nuptials. As fans know, she shocked viewers in Sept. 2017 when she abruptly announced that she would be leaving the program, having barely been a host for a year.

5) Although Jedediah prides herself on being unconventional and rebellious, she did admit that, when it can to her wedding day, she went traditional in many ways. “Everyone always thinks of me as the rule breaker and the troublemaker,” she said. “Even in my politics, I don’t fit into a box, I break rules. But my wedding has so many traditional components, it’s so funny.”

