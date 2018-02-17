Tiny & Xscap3 Girls Support Kandi Burruss On Broadway After She Ditches The Group To Go Solo

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris and the Xscap3 girls met up on Feb. 16 to watch former member Kandi Burruss in ‘Chicago’ On Broadway. Are things OK between them?

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, took to Instagram on Feb. 16 to post a photo of herself along with her fellow Xscap3 members, Tamika Scott, 42, and LaTocha Scott, 44, and former member Kandi Burruss, 41, after they all stepped out together to see Kandi’s Broadway show, Chicago. The girls posed with huge smiles while holding up the Playbill for the successful show and looked happier than ever to be together once again. “Got a chance to finally see our sis @kandi on Broadway tonight!! She did such an amazing job!! We love you babe #Xscape #KandiOnBroadway #Chicago 🙏🏽👑🖤🗝,” Tiny captioned the sweet photo. LaTocha and Kandi also posted the same photo to their own Instagram accounts and Kandi’s caption read, “My girls came to my show for @chicagomusical & surprised me tonight! @majorgirl @iamlatocha & @therealtamikascott 😘 Love y’all!”

Despite reports that things may have been rocky between the girls since Kandi recently decided to leave the group (for the second time), their night together proved otherwise. It seems Kandi just wants to work on her solo goals and it’s good to see her former girl group members showing her love! Kandi made her Broadway debut in Chicago at the Ambassador Theatre on Jan. 15 and she couldn’t appear to be more thrilled. The talented star plays the role of Matron “Mama” Morton in the popular play.

In addition to Kandi’s success, Tiny took to Instagram on Feb. 9 to announce her own success with the remaining members of her group. After Kandi left, the girls officially changed their group name from Xscape to Xscap3 and Tiny revealed that they signed with CAA for representation in all areas so it looks Xscap3, like Kandi and her solo career, is ready to keep their success going well into the future!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised the Xscap3 girls supported Kandi? Tell us in the comments below!