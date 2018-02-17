Rob Pattinson Still ‘Loves’ Kristen Stewart Amid Reunion Rumors: Does He Want To Date Her Again?

Robert Pattinson still has ‘a lot of love’ for Kristen Stewart! Does that mean he wants to get back together with her? Get the EXCLUSIVE details!



People LOVE when couples rekindle their romances, but is a reunion in the cards for Kristen Stewart, 27, and Robert Pattinson, 31? The Twilight alums were spotted “hanging out” together on Feb. 11, and we’re hearing that the former couple are on good terms now! “It’s taken a long time to get there, but Rob and Kristen are finally friends again,” a source close to Rob told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Their break-up was so painful for Rob, and he felt so angry and humiliated by Kristen cheating, that at one point he doubted he would ever be able to fully forgive her. But, time heals and Rob’s now managed to put the past behind him and let bygones be bygones.”

But even though the pair have a past with each other, don’t expect them them to be getting together in the future. “Rob and Kristen have so much shared history, they were together during the craziest time in their lives, they pretty much grew up together during the whole Twilight madness, and they really understand each other better than anyone else could. Rob still has a lot of love and respect for Kristen, but it’s evolved from romantic feelings into a deep friendship,” the insider added.

If you’re bummed that Bella and Edward won’t be living the rest of eternity together IRL, listen, I get it. We all are gunning for our faves to rekindle their lost love. Personally, I’m still not over the fact that Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron broke up! But, unfortunately, not every couple is Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber. And also, Kristen herself has said in a monologue on Saturday Night Live that she is “like so gay dude.” She’s currently dating Victoria’s Secret model Stella Maxwell, 27. So yeah, Kristen and Robert aren’t getting back together any time soon, and that’s probably for the best. (And while we’re at it, quit it with the Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston shipping! They’re not getting back together! Stop it!)

HollywoodLifers, what were your thoughts on Kristen and Robert hanging out?