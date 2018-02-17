Are Liam Payne & Cheryl Splitting 1 Year After Son’s Birth? — They’re Reportedly ‘On The Rocks’

Oh no! A new report has surfaced that Liam Payne and his GF Cheryl are on the verge of a split! Here’s all the details.

Say it ain’t so! Liam Payne and the mother of his child Cheryl‘s relationship has reportedly gotten icy lately. It’s even rumored that a breakup could be eminent, just one year after they welcomed their son Bear Grey Payne. ‘It’s very sad – they tried very hard to make it work,’ a source told the Daily Mail. “They’re desperate to make a go of it but it’s absolutely on the rocks.” Head here to take a look back at their relationship in photos.

Insiders are sharing that it’s the couple’s insanely busy traveling schedules that has taken a toll on their romance. This has made bonding and maintaining a stable home life difficult. They are 2 world-famous performers, after all. The outlet shares that Liam has done everything he can to maximize his time with her, including opting for extremely expensive private jets over commercial flights. However, the separation seems to be growing between them.

As fans know, the One Direction member and Cheryl first struck up a romance in 2016. And not long ago, rumors were circulating that they might even be ready to get married. In early February, Cheryl was spied sporting a dazzling ring on THAT finger, leading to endless speculating. However, these new reports seem to suggest that this relationship isn’t just in trouble, it could be beyond repair. “The crux of the problem is that Liam has to be away a lot,” the insider added. “Cheryl has always understood he would have to work hard and be absent but the reality is that it’s not an easy thing to deal with. This relationship is hanging by a thread. Both of them are devastated.”

