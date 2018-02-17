Khloe Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson’s Love Made Her ‘10 Times The Woman She Was Before’

We know how much Tristan Thompson’s love has changed Khloe Kardashian. Now she’s revealing it has made her ’10 times the woman’ she was before she met him.

As if we didn’t already know how much Khloe Kardashian, 33, is head over heels in love with boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson, 26, she’s giving us the most heartwarming reminder. The reality star says that his love he has absolutely changed her in every single way possible with the sweetest Instagram post on Feb. 16. In a phrase that is often seen on memes, she wrote the quote, “When a woman is loved correctly, she becomes ten times the woman she was before.” Koko went on to praise her man for his amazing impact on her life, writing “Thank you my love.”

The expectant parents are seen in a beautiful photo in front of giant red and white balloons that spell out “I (heart) You.” Since Khloe is rocking the heck out of a tiny strapless bright red minidress, it looks like couple could have been celebrating Valentine’s Day this week. Tristan is leaning in and gently touching her growing baby bump, while the rest of Khloe is looking trim, toned and fierce. The hot mama to be is showing off her long bare legs and it’s clear that her pregnancy workouts have kept her in great shape. She looks like she’s barely put on any baby weight!

After her turbulent marriage ex husband Lamar Odom, 38, it seems like cupid specifically sent Khloe the exact man of her dreams to finally start a family with. On Valentine’s Day she shared the steamy details of her very first kiss with Tristan on her Khloe with a K app. They were so attracted to each other that they started making out in a kitchen in front of a bunch of friends!

“I was so nervous. I liked Tristan so much. It was after a night of us hanging out, and we were with a bunch of friends at one of their houses. I forgot what led up to that moment, but I do remember that we both started kissing in the kitchen — in front of everyone,” she revealed. “I think we were really passionate, so we made everybody a little uncomfortable, LOL! It was pretty magical! I never want to forget that moment.” That amount of heat has just kept growing by the day for the couple, who have been together since Aug. of 2016. They’re even still having hot sex even though she’s seven months pregnant!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Khloe and Tristan are going to have a boy or a girl?