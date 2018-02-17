Daytona 500: How To Watch The 2018 Running Of ‘The Great American Race’ Online

Start your engines! The 2018 Daytona 500 is on Feb. 18, and NASCAR fans do not want to miss ‘the Great American Race.’ Find out how to watch every exciting second online.

40 racers will get behind the wheel on Feb. 18, but only one will leave the 2018 Daytona 500 a winner. It’s both the biggest race of and the start of the 2018 NASCAR season, so racing fans better not miss a single turn, crash and amazing moment. Coverage of the 60th running of “the Great American Race” starts at 2:30 PM ET, with the green flag scheduled to wave at 3:05 PM ET. With FOX covering the event, there’s a way for busy fans to catch the race on the go.

It’s all through FOX Sports’ streaming option. There’s the FOX Sports GO website (which you can find here) for those who want to watch every moment on their computers. For those who want to watch this game on their phones or mobile devices, there’s the Fox Sports GO app. A working television subscription (cable, satellite, Sling TV, etc.) will be needed for these live streams.

Alex Bowman, driving Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s former #88 car, secured the pole for the Daytona 500. Denny Hamlin is right behind him in the second position. While these two will be the first to cross the starting line, who finishes first is anyone’s guess. Could it be one of the eight past-Daytona 500 winners racing in the 2018 event? Kurt Busch (2017), Denny Hamlin (2016), Joey Logano (2015), Jimmie Johnson (2013, 2006), Trevor Bayne (2011), Jamie McMurray (2010), and Kevin Harvick (2007) will look to add another Daytona 500 win to their legacy.

The 2014 winner – Dale Jr. – will be on hand. Though he’s hung up his helmet and retired, Dale Jr. will be the race’s Grand Marshal. “I was humbled when asked to be the Grand Marshal of next season’s Daytona 500,” he said in a statement. “The race has so much history and being a two-time winner of the event is something I am extremely proud of. The list of names who have Grand Marshaled the race is one I’m honored to add my name to. Speedweeks is an exciting time for our sport, and this assures me an opportunity to witness the thrills of it all.” Fans who tune in will also get a chance to witness the thrill of it all as well. It’s going to be a great race!

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to watch the Daytona 500? Who do you want to win?