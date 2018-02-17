Gigi Vs. Bella Hadid: Which Sexy Sister Rocked The Runway Best At NYFW 2018?

There’s no doubt about it, Gigi and Bella Hadid are the queens of NYFW! They walked so many runways and dazzled in so many amazing looks. Which sister’s looks did you like best?!

The Hadid sisters have taken over the modeling world and sizzled at New York Fashion Week 2018. Gigi, 22, and Bella, 21, were practically on every single runway and stunned in a number of fantastic looks that we’re still obsessing over. One of the Bella’s best looks was definitely the blue dress she wore on the runway during the Ralph Lauren show. The model gave off serious flapper vibes with her short dress, but there was a twist! The dress was also denim!

Whenever Gigi and Bella walk the same runway, they’re the epitome of #SisterGoals. The sisters rocked the runway in a number of outfits at the Anna Sui show. Their bohemian looks were straight fire. They also both walked in the Brandon Maxwell show. Bella opened the show in a gorgeous cashmere robe dress. Gigi strutted her stuff on the runway in a cropped hoodie and an embellished tulle maxi skirt.

Gigi hit the runway for Jeremy Scott in a number of marvelous outfits that look like they were straight out from Zenon Kar’s closet. From the bright pink wig to the jewel tone top and matching skirt, Gigi was the star of that show! Gigi took a sultry turn at the Bottega Veneta show. She wowed in a beautiful black gown.

Gigi and Bella undoubtedly stole the show at New York Fashion Week. It must be so much fun for them to be able to experience this incredible journey together. We can’t wait to see their next runway looks! Check out the rest of Gigi and Bella’s best looks at NYFW 2018 in our gallery now!

HollywoodLifers, who ruled NYFW? Let us know!