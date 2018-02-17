We cannot handle how cute this is! Rob Kardashian just shared a clip of his daughter Dream calling him ‘Dada’!

Need a break from your troubles? We know exactly what you need! Rob Kardashian, 30, just shared a short video of his daughter Dream Kardashian and it’s bound to make your day! In it, the adorable baby calls out to him saying, “Dada” while sporting a big wonderful mess of curls! Awww! When Rob doesn’t immediately appear, she starts hinting that she might cry! Head here for tons more photos of Dream being precious!

Although Rob isn’t too keen on sharing photos and videos of himself, we’re so grateful he doesn’t mind let us in on his daughter’s life! On Feb. 10, the former Rob & Chyna star shared a photo of Dream happily giving her cousin North West, 4, a huge! “Awwww GOOD Morning,” Rob captioned the photo. “Cousin love. North & Dream.” It’s so amazing to know that North and Dream are getting plenty of time of bond!

As fans know, Rob prefers to maintain a super-profile, possibly because he doesn’t seem to be happy with his weight. However we’re hearing that he’s got a pretty amazing cheerleader in his corner! “Khloe [Kardashian] is making it her mission to get Rob healthy again,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She has a couple of months left before her baby arrives and her big priority is getting Rob back on track. He’s grateful for her help and so far seems very motivated. He says he wants to get back to being himself again, he misses life. Rob’s actually making some progress, he hasn’t lost a ton of weight yet but he’s down about 15 pounds so it’s a good start. Khloe has challenged him to drop another 20 pounds by the time she has her baby, that’s the goal. You have to admire how selfless Khloe is.” Yes, you do!

