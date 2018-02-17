Cardi B Shows Off Her Toned Stomach In Bra In Instagram Video — Does This Prove She’s Not Pregnant?

Cardi B took to Instagram on Feb. 16 to show off her fit body dancing in a sexy bra and pants. Is she or isn’t she expecting?

Is she pregnant?! Cardi B, 25, posted a fun Instagram video of herself dancing and lip-synching to a track on Feb. 16 and her flat stomach has her followers wondering if the recent rumors about her pregnancy are true or false. The sexy singer was wearing a black bra and black and white Nike track pants in the video and looked relaxed as she looked at the camera. SEE THE VIDEO BELOW! Cardi’s beau, Offset, 26, denied that she was pregnant when approached on the street in Beverly Hills on Feb. 16 and from the looks of her bod in the new video, she may not be! The talented star sparked pregnancy rumors after representatives for her reportedly told people at a VIP party she was supposed to attend over Super Bowl weekend that she was “3-4 months along.”

Whether she’s pregnant or not, Cardi sure seems to be in love with Offset more than ever. She recently posted an adorable photo of the two of them hugging and laughing on Instagram along with a special Valentine’s Day message to the rapper that read, “REAL relationship Not Relationship goals. Happy V-day my love ily, I don’t know how we deal with each other, we both crazy!” Aw!

Before her pregnancy reports, Cardi made headlines at the 2018 Grammy Awards on Jan. 28 when she gave a hilarious interview on the red carpet. When asked how she felt being at the music event, she described her excitement to feel like butterflies in her “stomach and vagina.” The outspoken beauty often knows how to get people talking and it’s definitely kept her on the minds of music fans everywhere!

