Blake Griffin’s Lawsuit Has ‘Taken A Toll’ On Kendall Jenner: Homewrecker Status Is ‘Out Of Bounds’

Blake Griffin’s palimony lawsuit is reportedly hurting things with Kendall Jenner, especially since its portrayal of her as a ‘homewrecker’ is totally uncalled for!

Between a trade to the Detroit Pistons and a palimony lawsuit from his baby mama, Blake Griffin, 28, has had a pretty tough run lately — and it’s reportedly damaging things between him and Kendall Jenner, 22. “Being traded from Los Angeles to Detroit so abruptly was just a total shock for Blake, and now this lawsuit Brynn filed, well, it’s taking a toll on his relationship with Kendall,” a source revealed to Us Weekly. “Blake knew the palimony suit was going to be filed about a week ago, but didn’t know the exact date and warned Kendall ahead of time,” the insider added. “He didn’t know to the extent she would be included in the filing, but strongly suspected Kendall would be dragged into this.”

Brynn Cameron, 31, filed a palimony lawsuit against the basketball player with a file that directly referenced his current relationship with the supermodel.“Griffin had no problem trading Brynn Cameron, his former fiancee, and the mother of his 2 children, for reality television star Kendall Jenner,” the filing stated. The Us Weekly source noted that “it’s incredibly disappointing for Blake that a private family matter is now out in the public” and that “he is foremost concerned about his children.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star didn’t take too lightly to having her name dragged through the mud like that. “Kendall just doesn’t understand the need to drag her into a dispute between two people that absolutely had nothing to do with her,” the insider told the magazine. “She got involved with Blake after he had already dumped Brynn. Brynn and Blake had been off and on for years, [so] to portray Kendall as some sort of homewrecker is just out of bounds.” That’s fair! We’ve also been hearing that she’s been pretty “pissed” about the situation. “Kendall doesn’t have any relationship or friendship or anything with Brynn and she wants her name out of any of Brynn’s issues or problems. She is a little pissed that she is in the news for this, she thinks it is very petty,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. Hopefully the couple can work through this together.

