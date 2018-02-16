Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux’s Split: Did He Choose New York Over Being With Her? The Truth

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have shockingly called it quits, and we hear that part of the reason is because Justin could never quite adjust to living in LA!

Jennifer Aniston, 49, and Justin Theroux, 46, told the world on Feb. 15 that they’ve separated after a little over two years of marriage, and as a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively, their different preferences for where they want to live may have contributed to the split.

“Jennifer and Justin have pretty much been living apart for the past year,” the insider explains. “When they got married, he promised he was going to make Los Angeles his home base. That’s why the built their dream house here together.” (As recently as Feb. 7, Jen took Architectural Digest inside her incredible midcentury house, where she and Justin apparently maintained a “scene of pure domestic bliss.” Justin wasn’t present for the interview or photo shoot, though.)

“But the pull of New York was too strong for Justin,” the source continues. “He never adjusted and eventually just started making these long trips back East. She’s a California girl — she wants to be in the sunshine near her friends — and he said he did, too. But at the end of the day, he’s a New Yorker.” See more photos of Jen and Justin here.

Sadly, that fundamental disagreement helped lead to their breakup. “It came down to a war over the two cities, and neither of them was willing to give in,” the insider claims. “They made a big deal about how much they both loved being bi-coastal and how great the distance was for their relationship, but obviously it wasn’t.”

