White Wolf: 5 Things To Know About The Marvel Character

1. Bucky Barnes is the White Wolf. At the end of Captain America: Civil War, Bucky (a.k.a. the Winter Soldier) decides to go back into cryogenic sleep until a cure for the brainwashing he suffered under HYDRA is found. Well, that cure seems to be found in Black Panther. In one of two post-credits scenes Shuri wakes up Bucky after discovering a formula that could cure him. Bucky wakes up in a Wakandan hut, and a few children refer to him as the White Wolf. Is the Winter Soldier no more?

2. The White Wolf comes from the Marvel comics. The White Wolf was first introduced in 1999. The White Wolf is the nickname given to Hunter, the adopted child of King T’Chaka. Hunter was left orphaned after his family died in a plane crash. When T’Challa came along, Hunter became extremely jealous of his younger brother. He eventually becomes a mercenary.

3. The White Wolf becomes the leader of the Hatut Zeraze. T’Chaka appointed the White Wolf as the leader of Wakanda’s secret police, Hatut Zeraze. After T’Challa becomes king, he dissolves the Hatut Zeraze.

4. The introduction of the White Wolf explains a lot about Infinity War. In the first full trailer for Infinity War, Bucky is seen out of his cryogenic sleep and seemingly leading an army. Since information about Infinity War is being kept under lock and key, fans have been left wondering how Bucky awakens from his coma. Is this group of soldiers actually the Hatut Zeraze? Bucky is also seen fighting alongside Captain America, Black Widow, Black Panther, Okoye, and the Hulk in what appears to be Wakanda.

5. This may mean someone else will be picking up Captain America’s shield. If Bucky is now the White Wolf, does this mean Falcon may take over as Captain America? There have been rumors that Chris Evans is ready to hang up his shield after these final Avengers movies. Many have assumed that Bucky will take the reigns, since that’s what happens for a duration in the comics. However, the introduction of the White Wolf could mean that Falcon is handed the shield, which also happens in the comics. Chris’s contract is reportedly up after Avengers 4. Sebastian Stan signed up for 9 Marvel movies and has only appeared in three as of Black Panther. It’s uncertain as to how many films Anthony Mackie is signed up for, but he revealed his thoughts about the possible inheritance at Salt Lake City Comic Con in 2016. “I don’t think we need a new Cap. I don’t think Cap needs to change,” Anthony said, according to ComicBook.com. ”I think [Sebastian Stan] would be a great Cap, but then we’re left without Bucky. I think I’d be a great Cap, but then we’re left without a Falcon.”

