18 Photos From The 2018 Winter Olympics Of Americans Making History: See The Pure Joy

There’s nothing like watching the sheer joy and emotion of American athletes when their Olympic dreams come true. We’ve got pics of their ecstatic celebrations.

Our proud athletes at the 2018 Winter Olympics have trained their whole lives to bring home a medal — especially gold — and when their dreams come true the emotion comes pouring out. For snowboarding icon Shaun White, 31, this could be his final games and he desperately wanted to win the halfpipe gold after failing to make the podium in the 2014 Sochi Olympics. The two-time gold medalist wanted a third and got it in the epic ride of his life on Feb. 13 and he broke down weeping with joy when he got his 97.75 winning score. His dad said he had never seen Shaun cry before, but he was so overcome that he lost it. With tears streaming down his face he hugged his mother, father and coaches. It was so pure and emotional that we were crying with him!

In the women’s halfpipe, 17-year-old phenom Chloe Kim easily won the gold and it finally hit her how big a deal it was when she was on the podium hearing the National Anthem with the medal around her neck. She even joked about it on her Twitter account, posting a pic of the moment and writing “I hate crying but I’ll give myself a pass for this one. Thank you everyone for the love! Stoked to bring home the gold.”

Americans also swept gold in the snowboard slopestyle events, with 17-year-old Olympic first timer Red Gerard taking the top place in the men’s competition after reportedly oversleeping and needing to borrow a teammate’s jacket make it the to the event and complete his runs. The teen beamed with pride and had to wipe away tears as he stood at the top of the podium. On the women’s side, 27-year-old Jamie Anderson repeated Olympic gold in the event and was so stoked to win after fighting off terrible wind conditions on the course. Mikaela Shiffrin, 22, won her first of what could be three Olympic gold medals when she came from behind to win the women’s giant slalom on Feb. 14.

Off the slopes and on the ice we got to see Team USA put on an amazing figureskating show that earned them all bronze medals on Feb. 11. Mirai Nagasu, 24, became the first woman ever to successfully land a triple axel in Olympic competition and she was SO elated when she finished her routine that she couldn’t stop beaming. Her best friend and teammate Adam Rippon, 28, put in a flawless skate and it was such a dream come true for him. The whole team erupted with joy at the end of the event as they all got to take home the honor of becoming Olympic medalists. You can see all of these athletes emotional wins, here.

