USA’s new true crime series is taking a closer look at Tupac and Biggie’s murders. This EXCLUSIVE sneak peek reveals what you can expect over the course of the season.

“I think Biggie’s murder is related to Tupac’s murder,” Jimmi Simpson’s character, Detective Russell Poole, says in our EXCLUSIVE preview of Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac & the Notorious B.I.G. A concerned colleague asks, “You want to accuse LAPD officers in a celebrity assassination?” The detective replies, “If that’s the truth? Yeah.” But Detective Poole isn’t the only man looking to solve those murders. Detective Greg Kading (Josh Duhamel) is searching for the truth as well. He gathers a task force and looks into all the information they have about the shocking murders that left two of the biggest rappers in the world dead.

“Suge had it in for Biggie,” Detective Kading says as his team uncovers more information. When he’s told by another cop not to pursue a lead, Detective Kading refuses to step down. “It is our job to pursue this,” he says. Detective Poole begins finding connections between cops and Death Row Records to support his theory about the LAPD’s involvement. However, he starts getting major interference.

“Nobody will acknowledge the evidence I do have, and they won’t let me look for more. And that is a cover up!” Poole says in the final moments of the sneak peek.

Newcomer Marcc Rose plays Tupac and Wavyy Jonez plays The Notorious B.I.G. Additional cast members include Luke James as Sean “Diddy” Combs, Aisha Hinds as Biggie Smalls’ mother, Voletta Wallace, and Letoya Luckett as Sharitha Golden, the estranged wife of Suge Knight. The limited series will premiere Feb. 27 on USA.

