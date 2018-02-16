Tyler Baltierra & Catelynn Lowell Reunite At Her Treatment Facility Amid Miscarriage Rumors

Tyler Baltierra is giving ‘Teen Mom’ fans an update on how wife Catelynn Lowell is doing in treatment. We’ve got the details.

The best husband ever award has to go to Tyler Baltlierra. The 26-year-old has been a total rock for wife Catlelynn Lowell as she continues in-patient treatment for depression and other traumas. He just completed a week’s visit with her at the Arizona facility she’s staying in and gave Teen Mom fans an update on how the 25-year-old is holding up. While he still didn’t address the rumors that she allegedly suffered a miscarriage, Tyler says that Catelynn is really working hard at her therapy program.

“Seeing this gorgeous woman & all the work she has done has given me such hope, a feeling of peace, and unconditional love that is hard to explain with words,” he began a heartfelt Instagram post on Feb. 16 next to a photo showing the smiling couple. “It was a very emotionally intense Family Week Program, but I know that our love & commitment towards each other will persevere through anything this life throws our way. I’m so proud of you Babe & I can’t wait until you finally come home so I can just hug you & hold you for as long as I want. You are worthy…You are strong…You are beautiful…You are loved!” he wrote. Tyler even included the hashtags #MyBabe #Soulmate #MyWife. AWWW!!! Everyone should be so lucky to know that kind of bond.

Catelynn checked back into treatment in mid-January for a six-week stay after two other stints in late 2017. She told fans she was heading back to cope with “my [childhood] trauma and getting on different meds.” Tyler has shown in tearful social media confessional videos how much he misses her and how he’s desperately trying to stay strong for their three-year-old daughter Novalee. The look on his face in the picture with his wife shows how happy is to finally be with her again.

He didn’t address Catelynn’s pregnancy storyline that is playing out on Teen Mom. Viewers have been watching the couple’s joy as on the Feb. 12 episode they began sharing with family members the wonderful news that they were going to become parents again. Something went horribly wrong, as in Nov. of 2017 Catelynn became so depressed that she checked into treatment after contemplating suicide.

Catelynn has briefly left treatment several times since only to return. She’s not pregnant in real life that we know of, so may fans have speculated that she suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage and that might have been what triggered her crippling depression. We keep watching every week with dread for if the sad news is going to be shown. She had to have gone through something really profound to end up in a treatment facility for nearly three months now. Thank goodness that Tyler has been such a rock for her.

HollywoodLifers, send Catelynn your good thoughts as she continues her recovery.