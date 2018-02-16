Tyga Drops Highly-Anticipated New Album ‘KYOTO’ — Steam It Here

Tyga’s new album ‘KYOTO’ has arrived! So does he sing about his breakup with Kylie Jenner and all of the drama that ensued?! Stream and listen for yourself here!

Tyga, 28, dropped his 6th studio album KYOTO today, Feb. 16, and it’s brimming with epic features from Gucci Mane, Tory Lanez and 24hrs. So does Tyga address his past relationship with Kylie Jenner, 20, at all? Stream the album below via Spotify and find out!

Tyga announced on Jan. 22 that the album would be arriving less than a month later, and that it would be his most personal one yet. “My new Album KYOTO drops FEB 16… I been wanting to make this album for a while now but didn’t have the confidence an the story to express my true emotions.I thank all the love an support you have given me over the years. Thru my ups an downs,At My highest and my lowest points,” he tweeted.

The cover art for the record has proven to be controversial. It features a half-woman, half-tiger lying naked with her underwear pulled down. Tyga has said that the album is named after the city of Kyoto in Japan, and that the cover was designed by a Japanese artist named Hajime Sorayama. While some people were offended by the artwork, Tyga has defended the artist, who he calls a “legend.” See more photos of Tyga here.

So does Tyga’s album live up to the hype? Listen:

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of KYOTO? Tell us which track is your favorite…or if you’re just not feeling it.