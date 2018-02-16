Tyga Admits Kylie Jenner Caught Him Cheating On New Track — Shocking Lyrics

OMG! Tyga confesses that he was ‘unfaithful’ to Kylie Jenner on his new track ‘King of the Jungle.’ His ‘angel’ caught him and ended their relationship! LISTEN!

Tyga, 28, admits he was “unfaithful” to the girl he loved most, Kylie Jenner, 20, on his new song “King of the Jungle” off his latest album, KYOTO. The lyrics are absolutely shocking and reveals what really went down between Kylie and Tyga that led to their devastating breakup. He raps: “I been unfaithful, you were an angel / I ran off with your halo, yeah, I made you unstable / Did you get what you came for? Yeah, I got what I came for / You love that designer but being my girl was your favorite label, yeah / I been caught and now the case closed, I don’t know / Yeah, I been caught and now the case closed, don’t know / I’ma tell it all, let the cassette go, oh, no /You want me to say that it ain’t so, but I can’t say it ain’t, so you know.”

Kylie and Tyga split in April 2017 after dating for two years. Tyga recently admitted on Complex’s “Everyday Struggle” that he “wouldn’t have made this album” if not for the breakup. “I needed God to test me, I needed him to put me through fire,” he said. “This album is me opening my heart to you and I hope you enjoy it and love it as much as I do,” Tyga told fans ahead of KYOTO‘s release. “I been wanting to make this album for a while now but didn’t have the confidence and the story to express my true emotions,” he also said.

Kylie revealed on her reality show Life of Kylie that she will “always have a bond” with Tyga, but she ended things because she didn’t want “look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he’s really not that type of person.” Kylie and new boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, welcomed their first child with, Stormi Webster, on Feb. 1. Meanwhile, Tyga has appeared more than a little desperate to stay in Kylie’s life — he’s been trying to convince her to let him take a paternity test, as we previously told you exclusively. It’s clear that Kylie has moved on, and he’d benefit from doing the same! See pics of Travis and Kylie here. Get all the scoop on Kylie and Tyga by listening to our podcast.

