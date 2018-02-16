Maddie and Caleb throw the most adorable gender reveal party for their baby in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Feb. 18 episode of ‘Sister Wives!’ Watch now!

Revealing the sex of a baby has become an extravagant affair these days. Janelle and the other wives notes in our EXCLUSIVE Sister Wives preview that it’s a bigger deal now than it ever was when they were having kids. Maddie and Caleb are going all out for their reveal. Maddie doesn’t have a preference regarding the baby’s sex, but she has a hunch. Caleb really wants a boy. At their reveal party, Maddie and Caleb hand out pink and blue balloons. The colored balloons that inflate reveal the baby’s sex.

The balloons reveal that Maddie and Caleb are having a boy! The parents-to-be are so excited about their future. “I think that’s another big reason why we moved is because when he’s born he’s going to have all this family that loves him,” Maddie says in the preview. “It’s nice to know he will always have someone that’ll have his back.” Maddie and Caleb welcomed a baby boy named Axel in May 2017.

The synopsis for the Feb. 19 episode reads: “Mariah invites Meri and Janelle to go with her to the March for Women in Washington D.C. Meri is thrilled and Janelle is intrigued, but will the two of them get along? Then, Kody arrives home with Maddie and Caleb who are now moving into Janelle’s house. Caleb is less than thrilled about moving in with his in-laws but they need all the help they can get with a new baby on the way. When Meri and Janelle tell the rest of the adults about the march in D.C. Kody gets upset. He thinks the march is about politics and doesn’t like the idea at all. But Meri says she’s going with her daughter to Washington, whether Kody likes it or not. Then, the family gathers for the reveal of Maddie’s baby gender! Then, Meri and Janelle visit their therapist to discuss their fears about travelling together. Then, before they leave, the Browns are surprised when Mariah introduces them to her first girlfriend.”

