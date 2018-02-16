Robert Pattinson Admits He Finds Love ‘Complicated’ After Reuniting With Kristen Stewart

Robert Pattinson is doing something he hardly ever does — discussing his views on love! We’ve got his surprising revelation after reuniting with his ex Kristen Stewart.

Robsten fans everywhere went completely berserk earlier this week when some onlookers claimed to have spotted Robert Pattinson, 31, and former flame Kristen Stewart, 27, grabbing a drink in L.A. Now he’s going on the record about what his heart really wants. The actor is in Berlin promoting a new film called Damsel, a comedy set in the wild west where he and his wife played by Mia Wasikowska, have all kinds of crazy adventures. When our sister site Variety asked him on Feb. 16 about how his character believes in “true pure love,” Rob revealed that he personally thinks the emotion is much more “complicated.”

“It’s obviously more complicated. I think Samuel, the main character, is a bit of a fantasist. He likes believing in a poetic version of reality. I think life and love is a little more complicated than he perceives it,” the former Twilight star shared. Rob should definitely know a thing or two about how love is a tricky thing. He and fiancee FKA Twigs, 30, called it quits in Oct. of 2017 after several years together and he reportedly met up with his ex Kristen at a Silverlake’s Edendale bar on Feb. 11 before heading off to Germany. That had Twihards’ hearts aflutter than maybe a Robsten reunion was in the works since he’s single again.

“Was just at bar enjoying my friend’s birthday and in comes Robert Pattinson which blew my Twilight mind up, and then Kristen Stewart walked in and now I’m reliving my high school Twilight fantasies,” one fan tweeted which blew up the internet. Fans were begging for pics of the couple, but apparently it was a fairly intimate setting and taking a photo would have been way too obvious. She later added, “Wow! Did not expect this response! It wouldn’t have been cool to take a picture of them, they just seemed like two friends hanging out.”

It seems she wasn’t the only one to cast eyes on our sparkly vampire and his former damsel in distress. Another fan tweeted, “When you’re just innocently at a bar in LA and suddenly Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart appear right in front of you. EDWARD AND BELLA IN THE SPARKLY FLESH.” She added that, ‘They seemed like two friends hanging out at a bar. And it was midnight… we all looked rough LMAO.” On Feb. 6 K-Stew was photographed out and about with her girlfriend Stella Maxwell, 27, who she is still happily committed to so sadly for Robsten fans a romantic reunion isn’t in the works.

