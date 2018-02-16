Rebecca Gayheart & Eric Dane Are Getting Divorced After 14 Years Of Marriage

Oh no! Actress Rebecca Gayheart has just filed for divorce from husband Eric Dane. Here’s everything we know.

Rebecca Gayheart, 46, just filed for divorce from her husband of 14 years, Eric Dane, 45, , according to The Blast. The Beverly Hills, 90120 star is reportedly asking for joint custody as well as spousal support from Eric. The precise details on what led to this surprising separation have not been released. They have 2 daughters together, Billie Beatrice and Georgia Jane, ages 7 and 6, respectively. Head here to take a look back at this picture-perfect couple.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time these 2 have publicly faced scandal. Eric, best known as Mark Sloan (aka “Dr. McSteamy”) on Grey’s Anatomy, and Rebecca found themselves at the center of a controversy in 2009 when Gawker released a video of the couple having a threesome with another woman in a hot tub. Rebecca’s name was also splashed across headlines in 2001 when she accidentally struck and killed a 9-year-old while talking on her cellphone. She pled no contest and was sentenced to 3 years probation.

“We’ve all made mistakes. My one regret is that I got the person I love most wrapped up in all that: Rebecca,” Eric told People of the video scandal in 2014. He went on to explain that a happy home life was a key ingredient that he’d been missing since childhood. “I never had a family, and now I do. I know I’m a very lucky guy.” In this light of this recent news, these words truly sting. Here’s hoping they can patch things up or, at the very least, find a way to move forward as a family.

HollywoodLifers, are you as surprised as we are by this split? Hoping they somehow find a way to make it work? Share your thoughts and responses in the comments section below.