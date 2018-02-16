‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Gets Red Rose From Bryan Abasolo On NYFW Runway

Rachel Lindsay was a star model at the Red Dress Collection Fashion Show during NYFW and her fiance gave her a red rose as she walked the runway! So sweet! See pics here!

As a fashion and beauty editor, I get to go to a lot of fashion shows during New York Fashion Week, but I’ve never seen anything like this! The American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2018 presented by Macy’s was a star-studded spectacle, with amazing live music performances, tons of sassy celebs, and inspiring moments. The fashion show is all about raising money and awareness for women’s cardiovascular disease. Marisa Tomei was the host, and explained just how important the cause is. After we watched an emotional video package with two real women, the heart disease survivors walked the runway in front of hundreds of people while Destiny’s Child “Survivor” blasted through the speakers. I was crying!

Afterwards, we were treated to many gorgeous red gowns from designers like Pamella Roland, Rubin Singer, Sachin & Babi and more. There were major stars walking the runway — Kate Walsh, Melissa Joan Hart, Rachel Lindsay, Ginger Zee, Adrienne Bailon and many more! Ginger actually walked while massively pregnant, the NIGHT BEFORE she had a scheduled C-section! She gave birth to a healthy baby on February 9! E! News personality Zuri Hall was adorable, dancing down the runway to a Taylor Swift song! She was so cute!

At the end of the show, En Vogue performed three of their hits — “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It),” “Hold On” and “Free Your Mind” while wearing designs by Michael Costello. It was an unforgettable night!

