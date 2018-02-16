Quavo Kills It At NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: Beats Justin Bieber To Win MVP

If Quavo ever decides to quit rapping, he’s got a future in hoops! The Migos member was named the MVP of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, beating out Justin Bieber.

While the 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game was for fun and charity, there was something big on the line: who would be named MVP? With Justin Bieber, 23, returning to the game for the first time in seven years, would he pick up his second MVP award? Or would someone beat the Biebs for the prize?Quavo, 26, appeared in his very first All-Star celebrity game and ended up leading his Team Clippers squad to a decisive victory. His powerhouse performance included 19 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. Rachel DeMita put up 17 points for Team Lakers — the same squad as the Biebs — but ultimately the Migos member got the MVP trophy.

Though the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game first debuted in 2003, they didn’t start handing out MVP awards until 2005. R&B singer Brian McKnight was the inaugural MVP, and Nelly, 43, received the award in 2006 as he scored a game-high 14 points and 12 rebounds. To prove that anyone can be a MVP, Tony Potts, 55, a former Access Hollywood correspondent, won the award in 2007 after scoring 14 points and eight rebounds. NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens, 44, put up 18 points in 2008, including a sick dunk, and that earned him the MVP award. He became the first ever player to be named NBA All-Star Celebrity game MVP twice, as he went back-to-back in 2009.

Michael Rapaport, 47, only put up 4 points during the 2010 All-Star Celebrity game, but it was his defense that helped his team win (the West went 41-37 over the East that year) and so, he was named the MVP. 2011 began the practice of having fans in attendance and at home pick the MVP, as they could vote through text messaging and social media. 2011 was also the year that Justin Bieber won. Coincidence? He did score eight points, had two rebounds and four assists. Beibs was just a baby back then, playing as a 16-year-old pop sensation.

Kevin Hart, 38, became the second player to win consecutive MVP awards, picking up the honor in the 2012 and 2013 game. He actually won it a third time, but due to his lackluster play in the 2014 game — he only scored 7 points and 4 assists – he gave it to Arne Duncan, 53, the former US Secretary of Education (yes, let that sink in. A member of Barack Obama’s cabinet played in the NBA All-Star Celebrity game.) However, after scoring 15 points in 2015, Kevin felt good enough to accept the award. With this being his third/fourth MVP, Kevin announced his retirement from the celebrity game.

Win Butler, 37, who began playing in the annual game in 2015, picked up the MVP award in 2016. “It’s not something that ever occurred to me as a life dream, but it’s pretty cool,” the Arcade Fire singer said after the game, per Billboard, before asking the press, “have you guys ever heard of my band before? We’re a pretty good band.” He returned for the 2017 game, and looked like he was on his way to a second MVP award. Yet, despite scoring 22 points and 11 rebounds, his teammate Brandon Armstrong was given the award.

HollywoodLifers, are you happy with the 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP? Who did you want to win?