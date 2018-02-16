Offset Finally Reacts To Those Cardi B Pregnancy Rumors — Does He Confirm Or Deny The News?

Is Cardi B pregnant? Her fiance Offset just set the record straight on whether the two of them are expecting.

Is she or isn’t she?! Amid rumors that his fiancee Cardi B, 25, might be pregnant, Offset, 26, was caught on camera by TMZ outside of Peter Marco Jewelers in Beverly Hills, California. And as for whether or not his girl is pregnant, the Migos rapper set the record straight by saying that she is — drumroll, please — not with child. After being asked if he was ready to be a father, Offset responded that he was already a dad. He said, “I’m already a father-of-three. I don’t know what you’re talking about.” And later, he added, “My kids [are] 2, 2 and 8. I don’t got no other possibilities.” After one last try to get him to confirm one way or another, the photographer received a final “no” to Cardi’s rumored pregnancy.

We reported earlier how Cardi covered her stomach with an enormous bow at NYFW, fueling those pregnancy rumors. While at the Marc Jacobs show, the rapper wore a floor-length satin gown with a massive bow right over her stomach. TMZ initially claimed that Cardi was three or four months along, but now both Cardi and Offset have doubled-down to put these rumors to rest.

Recently, Cardi reacted to Rob Kardashian's dramatic weight loss by leaving a comment many fans believed to have been flirtatious, writing, "Yaaaasss Rob!!!!!!" According to a source close to Rob, he's loving the praise. "Rob's so flattered that Cardi paid him that kind of attention, it's done so much for his mood and confidence," our source said. "He's been smiling non-stop, and now he's even more motivated to get his body back."

