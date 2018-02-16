Mikaela Shiffrin Shocks With 4th Place Slalom Finish After Dominating To Win Gold 1 Day Before

It was a disappointing day for Mikaela Shiffrin on Feb. 16, as she missed out on medaling in slalom at the Olympics, despite the race being her best event.

Mikaela Shiffrin just could not pull out the win in the Ladies’ Slalom event at the 2018 Olympics on Feb. 16. The American skier was on a high after winning gold in the Ladies’ Giant Slalom on Feb. 15, but she was outraced by Gold medalist Frida Hansdotter, of Sweden, Wendy Holdener, of Switzerland, who took home Silver, and Katharina Gallhuber, of Austria, who won the Bronze, in the slalom event. The results were quite surprising, as slalom has always been one of Mikaela’s best events, and she won the title at the Olympics in Sochi four years ago. She was also champion of five out of seven World Cup slalom events this season.

“I’ve been aggressively skiing in slalom all season long,” a disappointed Mikaela admitted after the race. “Coming here and skiing the way I did, really conservative, was a huge disappointment. That’s how life goes.” Nerves might’ve played a part in her unsteady performance, as well — Mikaela threw up before heading to the starting gate, and although she initially thought she might’ve actually been sick, she realized after the race that it was all in her head. “It might’ve been a little bit of me trying to make an excuse,” she explained. “Sometimes I feel the only one who can beat myself in slalom is me. I beat myself…so it’s really a big bummer. I’ll learn.”

Plus, the excitement of the day before left her a bit drained. The medal ceremony for the giant slalom didn’t end until fairly late, and Mikaela didn’t get to bed until 10:00. “It was certainly not normal preparation, but I also knew going into these Olympics that it’s not normal races, it’s not normal preparation, so I have to be prepared for anything,” she said. “I don’t think that, in and of itself, had a huge impact on my first run today.”

Mikaela will return to compete in the Ladies’ Downhill even on Feb. 21, as well as the Ladies’ Alpine Combined on Feb. 23.

