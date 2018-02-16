Michael Fassbender Accused Of Breaking Ex’s Nose & More Alleged Abuse In Shocking Court Docs

Shocking court documents against Michael Fassbender from 2010 have resurfaced, in which his ex, Leasi Andrews, accuses him of violent abuse and more.

Michael Fassbender was accused of shocking domestic abuse by his ex-girlfriend, Leasi Andrews, in 2010, and now, the court documents she filed against him have resurfaced. In March 2010, Leasi filed for a protective order from Michael, citing two occasions on which he allegedly got violent with her, according to the papers obtained by Daily Mail. One of the alleged instances was in Nov. 2009, when Michael and Leasi were out to dinner and were approached by one of her ex-boyfriends. “Michael was drinking and became angry,” Leasi claimed. “Michael was driving my car dangerously fast and screaming at me. I begged him to stop the car in fear of an accident or for my children [18 and three years old] who were home asleep.”

Leasi’s story went on to claim that Michael drove off in the car while “dragging” her along. “He stopped after he realized I could not walk,” she said. Later that week, Leasi allegedly woke up feeling major pain and suffering from vaginal bleeding. “I went to the hospital and had a twisted left ankle, blown out left knee cap and bursted ovarian cyst,” she wrote. “Lots of internal bleeding.” The other alleged incident was in July 2009, during which Michael was allegedly drinking heavily. “He began to be violent and threw me over a chair, breaking my nose,” Leasi alleged. She was granted the temporary restraining order, but in April 2010, just one day before her scheduled hearing for a permanent order, she withdrew her petition without reason. Her documents had also asked for $24,000 to pay her medical bills.

Michael has never publicly commented on these shocking claims. HollywoodLife has reached out to his rep for comment. Michael is currently married to Alicia Vikander and has gone on to star in movies like X-Men, 12 Years A Slave, Alien: Covenant and many others.

