Lucy Hale, 28, Is Dating Her ‘Life Sentence’ Co-Star Riley Smith, 39: See Pic Of Their Steamy Kiss

Lucy Hale has a hot new man in her life! Well, he’s not exactly new to her life, but he is if we’re talking about her ROMANTIC life.

Lucy Hale put her love life on display on Wednesday evening, Feb. 14, when she was pictured kissing her Life Sentence co-star, Riley Smith. Lucy, 28, and Riley, 39, packed on the steamy PDA after having dinner together at Pace restaurant in Los Angeles, according to E! News. Lucy can also be seen holding a white rose, which was probably a gift from her new man, considering it was Valentine’s Day. And that’s not all — Lucy and Riley have been showing up on each other’s Instagram pages, so they’re definitely not trying to keep this alleged romance a secret. SEE THE KISSING PIC HERE!

Last month, Lucy and Riley wrapped season one of their upcoming CW show, and she documented the special moment on social media. “This group of remarkable humans and I just had our last table read for season one of Life Sentence. I’m so excited to introduce you into our world we’ve been creating these last 6 months. @cw_lifesentence,” she captioned a shot of the cast on set. The series premieres on March 7 on the CW, and we couldn’t be more excited for the Pretty Little Liars alum. Especially now that we know she’s dating one of her hunky co-stars!

This hot new romance comes after Lucy and her ex-boyfriend, Anthony Kalabretta, split in May 2017, after two years of dating. And just in case you don’t recognize Riley, you’ll be surprised to learn that he’s appeared in several different movies and TV shows, including 90210, 24, True Blood and Nashville — many of our personal favorites!

Hollywood Life reached out to both Lucy and Riley’s reps for comment.

