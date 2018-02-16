Kylie Jenner Loves Tyga’s New Album: Why It’s Great For Her Relationship With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is all about Tyga’s new album! Why? Because it’s keeping Travis Scott on his toes! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

As you probably know by now, Tyga, 28, has basically admitted that his new album is ALL about his relationship with Kylie Jenner, 20! And we know that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is totally digging the rapper’s pining! But, it’s easy to assume that this would cause a rift between Kylie and her baby Stormi Webster‘s daddy Travis Scott, 25, right? Wrong! According to our sources, Tyga’s new music is making Travis all the more attentive with this ladylove! Head here for more photos of Kylie and Travis!

“Kylie loves Tyga’s new album and all the attention she’s getting,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Especially because it’s really keeping Travis on his toes. It’s clear to the whole world now how much Tyga wants her back and Travis has taken notice in a big way. The competition is good for Travis and their relationship in general. Travis knows if he doesn’t keep Kylie happy Tyga is right there waiting to swoop in.”

The insider went on to add that Travis is definitely rising to the challenge! “This is actually the best thing that could have happened for their relationship right now, the competition has really turned up the heat for them. Travis has been extra sweet to her this week, giving her foot rubs and back rubs, he’s all over her. It’s obvious he’s feeling territorial and Kylie‘s loving it.” It’s a unique way to spice up a relationship, but whatever works, right?!

