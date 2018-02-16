Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Secrets To Sex While Pregnant: ‘Just Improvise’

Khloe Kardashian’s got your back, fellow pregnant ladies! She’s dishing the details about how she’s managed to keep her sex life hot, and following her tips is actually pretty easy.

We thought there wasn’t anything more we could know about Khloe Kardashian, 33, and then she goes surprising us again. Khloe penned a post on her website about her experiences having sex as a pregnant woman. She and Tristan Thompson, 26, haven’t slowed down their sex life, even this far into her pregnancy, and it’s all thanks to some simple tips. It’s about comfort, people!

“I have always heard that women are extra horny when they’re pregnant, but for me it’s been interesting,” Khloe wrote. “In the beginning, sex was the same. But as I got into my third trimester and started to get bigger, it became harder to have sex and a little more uncomfortable and limiting.” Totally understandable. At that point in a pregnancy, all of the sudden you have swollen ankles, crazy emotions, and basically a beach ball attached to your stomach. You’re not going to feel the same as you did before your body changed.

“Personally, I get uncomfortable and insecure,” she wrote, noting that “you can’t move the same, so you kind of feel useless, LOL.” Aww! Poor Khloe. “I’m sure it’s uncomfortable for a man to have sex with a pregnant woman too,” she wrote, clarifying that Tristan “is amazing and would never make me feel different in any way.” Their workaround, which she advised all pregnant people to try? “Just improvise and do the best you can.” That’s basically our life motto already!

It helps that Khloe and Tristan are so madly in love. Khloe said that she knew Tristan was “The One” right after they started dating. “I have never felt so comfortable or so safe with someone,” she wrote on her site. So sweet!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Khloe’s advice for killer pregnancy sex? Let us know!