Justin Bieber Teases Fans With Buff Photo In The Studio — Working On New Album?

Could new music from Justin Bieber be coming soon? He shared a photo of himself back in the studio, looking ripped in a white tank top and sweats. Check it out!

Justin Bieber, 23, appears to be hard at work on his next album — let’s call it JB5 for now — and fans are beyond excited. See the new pic of Justin in what appears to be a studio, which he shared on Feb. 16, below!

Justin looks hard at work in the pic, which has him standing over a laptop wearing headphones. The singer made sure to dress in a comfy outfit of gray sweatpants and a white tank top that reveals his tattoos.

“My heart has been ignited by JB5’s excitement,” one fan commented. Others pointed out how buff Justin looks in the pic: “YOUR BACK IS SO F*CKING BEAUTIFUL WHAAAAT.” Mostly, Beliebers are excited for the new music that’s ahead!

JB has been all but absent from the music scene since he canceled the remaining dates on his Purpose World Tour in July 2017. “Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be SUSTAINABLE,” he told fans shortly after the news broke. “I want my career to be sustainable but I also want my mind, heart, and soul to be sustainable so that I can be the man I want to be, the husband I eventually want to be and the father I want to be.” Well, looks like he’s back in the saddle!

