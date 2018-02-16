Kimmel To Trump: School Shootings Are A Mental Health Issue — You’re Mentally Ill & Do Nothing

An emotional Jimmy Kimmel addressed Trump on his Feb. 15 show, telling him he needs to do something to prevent another school shooting.

Jimmy Kimmel opened Jimmy Kimmel Live! on February 15 with a segment honoring the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting the day prior. Calling it a “very sad day in America,” Jimmy cut to footage of President Donald Trump‘s speech from the White House that morning. Trump said, “No parent should ever have to fear for their sons and daughters when they kiss them goodbye in the morning.” “Agreed,” Jimmy said, now speaking to Trump himself.

“Here’s what you do to fix that. Tell your buddies in Congress — tell Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell and Marco Rubio, all the family men who care so much about their communities — that what we need are laws. Real laws that do everything possible to keep assault rifles out of the hands of people who are going to shoot our kids.” Jimmy was visibly shaken as he spoke, his voice cracking. On February 14, Nikolas Cruz, 19, opened fire at a high school in Parkland, Florida and gunned down his former classmates and teachers. Seventeen people died in the shooting, carried out by an AR-15 assault rifle. At least 15 more were also injured.

Jimmy was upset that these politicians refuse to take action on implementing gun control, so that we don’t have to live in a backwards world where a teenager is old enough to buy an assault rifle, but too young to drink beer. He called out Trump for not mentioning guns in his speech after the shooting, and for tweeting that this was actually a “mental health issue.”

“Your party voted to repeal the mandates on coverage for mental health,” he said. “So I agree, this is a mental illness issue because if you don’t think we need to do something about it, you are obviously mentally ill. Whatever you do, do something because I, for one, am very, very, very, very tired of this,”

“Tell these Congressmen and lobbyists, who infest that swamp you said you were going to drain, force these allegedly Christian men and women who stuff their pockets with money from the NRA year after year after year to do something,” he said. “Now. Not later. Now.”

