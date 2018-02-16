JLo Flashes Massive $186K Diamond Cartier Ring A-Rod Gave Her — Love Or Loathe?

Jennifer Lopez showed off major bling while on a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner date with Alex Rodriguez. See pics of her huge diamond ring here!

Jennifer Lopez, 48, proved she’s no longer “Jenny From the Block” when she sported a $186,000 Cartier panther ring on Feb. 14. The stunning piece of jewelry was a Valentine’s Day gift from her hunky boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, 42, according to The Daily Mail, and we can’t stop staring at it. Can we say goals? All eyes were on JLo’s ring when she was spotted getting out of a black Rolls-Royce en route to Casa Tua restaurant in Miami. To match her bling, Jennifer wore a daring black jumpsuit with bedazzled accents, which showed off her insane curves. Alex also looked incredible in a beige sweater and olive green boots. What a stylish couple! SEE PICS OF JENNIFER’S RING HERE!

Jennifer and A-Rod certainly had a busy V-Day. Right before their romantic dinner date, the beautiful couple took a visit to both Mayors Jewelry store and Tourneau. As we previously reported, J-Lo and Alex were seen looking at both diamonds and watches. But, now that we see Jennifer’s massive ring, we can assume that’s what they purchased. In addition to showing their love for each other with accessories, the couple also shouted each other out on social media! “To my gorgeous girl. You make me happier. strong, better…te amo Macha 13,” A-Rod posted on Instagram. Jennifer of course followed suit by posting a sweet video of them kissing captioned, “I hope everyone got lots of sweet Valentine’s Day.” Can they get any cuter?

Although they’ve only been dating for a year, Jennifer and Alex are inseparable. They’re certainly in it for the long haul, and even did a cover shoot with Vanity Fair to prove it! We cant wait to see them fall deeper in love this year and maybe expand their family. Jen and Alex both have children from previous relationships. Jennifer has twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and A-Rod has two daughters, Ella and Natasha. Back in January, the couple was spotted at a Laker’s game with all of their children, and we can’t help but think they’re an adorable blended family!

