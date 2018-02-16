Jennifer Lawrence, Blake Lively & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

This week we saw everything from menswear-inspired silhouettes to gorgeous princess-inspired ball gowns. See the best fashion of the week in pics, here!

Jennifer Lawrence, 27, was our best dressed, wearing an army green jacket and thigh-high black boots at the Red Sparrow red carpet event at Newseum in Washington, D.C. on Feb 15. Her hair was in a gorgeous french braid — loved it! On the opposite end of the fashion spectrum, Elle Fanning wore a super dramatic red, white and blue Valentino Haute Couture ball gown at the Berlin Film Festival. Also at the festival, Helen Mirren looked like a PRINCESS in an off the shoulder Rami Al Ali gown. So elegant and timeless! She carried a Jimmy Choo clutch. Few people could pull off this look after the age of 25, but she did it better than anyone!

Blake Lively wore a stunning, red Michael Kors coat and Christian Louboutin White Patent Leather Heart pumps at the Michael Kors fashion show on Feb. 14. So appropriate for the day of love! Kate Upton shined bright in an Emilio Pucci sequin dress at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party in New York City. Meghan Markle wore a gorgeous wool tartan Burberry coat and green Strathberry purse while out with Prince Harry on Feb. 13 in Scotland. Back in New York, Paris Hilton wore a gorgeous floral Alice & Olivia gown to their fashion week presentation.

Margot Robbie wore a black and white sequin Louis Vuitton dress promoting her movie I, Tonya. Danai Gurira stunned in a pleated orange Sies Marjan dress at a Black Panther premiere. See all the best dressed looks in the gallery!

HollywoodLifers, was Jennifer Lawrence your pick for best dressed of the week?