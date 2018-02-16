‘Irreplaceable You’ Director Reveals How She Cast Her Perfect Abbie & Sam In Netflix Movie

‘Irreplaceable You’ director Stephanie Laing talked to HollywoodLife about her Netflix romantic drama, casting Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Michiel Huisman, and more!

Irreplaceable You, which is now streaming Netflix, follows the story of Abbie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) and Sam (Michiel Huisman), childhood best friends who are engaged to be married. Their perfect New York life comes to a screeching half when Abbie receives an unexpected cancer diagnosis. With the prospect of dying looming over her, Abbie searches for a new love to take care of Sam after she’s gone. Throughout her search, she meets the likes of Myron (Christopher Walken), Kate (Kate McKinnon), and Mitch (Steve Coogan) whose one thing in common is that they all focus on living, even though they’re dying.

At the Netflix movie’s New York premiere, HollywoodLife got the chance to chat EXCLUSIVELY with director Stephanie Laing, an award-winning TV comedy producer and director, who is making her feature directorial debut with Irreplaceable You. Abbie and Sam are the center of the movie, so it was crucial to casting the perfect actors for the roles. “I always wanted Gugu,” Stephanie told HollywoodLife. “I mean I worked with the casting director Sherry Thomas, who is also a producer on the movie and just brilliant, and I’d sent her the script and said I have to make this movie. Immediately she said Gugu, and I had just watched the Black Mirror episode. She’s amazing. I still remember the moment where they said, ‘She said yes.’ I remember thinking I get to make this movie with this incredible actress. The first time I Skyped with Michiel, I knew he was Sam. Like instantly. He was great. He let us cut his hair and put Levi’s on him and make him unrecognizable. They had such good chemistry together from the minute we started.”

The movie will make you laugh and cry, in the good times and bad. Stephanie admitted that she likes “humor in uncomfortable conversations. It’s how I live my life and how a lot of people live their lives.” She went to support groups and was “fascinated by the humor in those groups.” Kate’s character is inspired by one of the people Stephanie met in a group. Irreplaceable You also gave Stephanie the opportunity to “people in a group that had never been in anything together, like Steve Coogan and Kate and Walken.”

Given all the chaos going on in the world right now, Irreplaceable You is the movie we need right now. “It just reminds you to focus on living and focus on the people around you, Sometimes you just have to shove off the really bad sh*t going on because you can’t turn on the news without being surrounded by something really awful and afraid we’re all going to die of a nuclear death. We started filming the movie a year ago almost today, so we didn’t know things were going to be this bad, but I think it’s important to remember to love people.”

Stephanie is making her feature directorial debut with Irreplaceable You, and she has advice for aspiring female directors wanting to work in the industry. “I think you have to remember to make your own opportunity and surround yourself with people who want to help you. It’s so hard. You have to find your world and find people who believe in you, and but you have to believe in yourself first. You have to keep going. Sherry Thomas and I kept saying, ‘Can’t stop, won’t stop. Can’t stop, won’t stop.’ I mean, I cannot tell you how many times we said that to each other and we didn’t. Don’t give up. Find a good piece of material and go for it.”

HollywoodLifers, are you going to watch Irreplaceable You? Let us know!