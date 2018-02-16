NBA All-Star Game 2018: How To Watch Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen Online

Get ready for the biggest and brightest stars of the NBA to hit the court. It’s time for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game so find out how to watch the basketball event online.

With LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Russell Westbrook, James Harden and so many more amazing NBA stars competing in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game, no basketball fan wants to miss this event. The Feb. 18 game, taking place from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, is set for 8:00 PM ET on TNT. Pharrell Williams and N.E.R.D. are set to play the halftime extravaganza, which – how could that not be a good show? So, how does one watch this game online?

Well, because it’s on TNT, the network’s streaming portal (which you can find here) will have the game for those who want to watch on their computers. For those with mobile devices, they have to download the Watch TNT app. Spoiler Alert – you will need an active television subscription(cable, satellite, etc.) to watch these live streams.

The 2018 NBA All-Star game switched it up. Instead of dividing the teams into the West and East conferences, the most popular player (as voted by the fans, the media and the players themselves) from each conference was made a captain. Those captains – LeBron and Steph – then drafted their players from the top ballers, as voted by everyone.

“This is the reason they did this format, to make it very competitive,” LeBron James said, according to ESPN. “The All-Star Game hasn’t been what it should be the last few years. I’m going to take it upon myself, and obviously the rest of the guys to go out there and play the game the right way and compete. Our fans deserve it.” These games are known for not being competitive, as neither side really plays defense. Last year’s game ended with the West winning, 192-182. Really.

Team Stephen consists of: Stephen Curry, James Harden, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, and the now-injured DeMarcus Cousins injury. The reserves are: Karl-Anthony Towns, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler, Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, LaMarcus Aldridge, Russell Westbrook, and Paul George.

Team LeBron is: LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, and DeMar DeRozan. The reserves include: Al Horford, Kyle Lowry, Bradley Beal, Victor Oladipo, Andre Drummond, Goran Dragic, and Kemba Walker. Kevin Love, John Wall, and Kristaps Porzingis were drafted, but they’re out with injuries.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to watch the NBA All-Star Game?