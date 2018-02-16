Nikolas Cruz: FBI Admits To Getting Warning Call About Shooter 1 Mo. Before Attack & Doing Nothing

The FBI was warned about school shooter Nikolas Cruz on Jan. 5, and stated that they did ‘not follow protocol’ about the tip. Read their statement here.

The FBI released a statement on February 16 stating that the bureau’s Public Access Line received a phone call from “a person close” to Parkland high school shooter Nikolas Cruz, 19, tipping them off to his seemingly disturbing behavior. Per the statement, the FBI admitted that “protocols were not followed for the information not received by the PAL on January 5.” There’s no further information available about why the threat was not investigated, or what the FBI is planning to do now going forward.

The phone call to the FBI’s Public Access Line was very detailed. The person, apparently close to Cruz, was deeply concerned about his troubling behavior and beliefs. According to the FBI, they provided information to the tipline about Cruz’s “gun ownership, desire to kill people, erratic behavior, and disturbing social media posts, as well as the potential of him conducting a school shooting.” Under FBI protocol, the information should have been forwarded to the bureau’s field office in Miami. The office should have then started an investigation. But the information was not forwarded.

The FBI received another tip about Cruz in September 2017. A YouTuber contacted the bureau after receiving a disturbing comment on one of his videos from a user named “Nikolas Cruz.” The commenter said that he was hoping to become a “pro school shooter.” The YouTuber said that the FBI contacted him about the incident, but never followed up again.

Cruz is facing 17 counts of first degree murder for killing 17 students and faculty members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in Parkland, Florida on February 14. Cruz brought an AR-15 assault rival into the school, where he used to be a student, pulled the fire alarm, and began shooting as students and teachers filed into the hallways. Children as young as 14 years old were murdered in their classrooms. Fifteen other students were injured, some remaining in critical condition.

JUST IN: FBI says it recieved a tip about #ParklandSchool shooter on Jan 5th, but did not follow-up. pic.twitter.com/wZzY0GzBsD — Paula Reid (@PaulaReidCBS) February 16, 2018

HollywoodLifers, we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.