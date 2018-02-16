Drake is the GOAT, and we dare you to prove otherwise in a court of law. WATCH him perform a bunch of good deeds — and try not to tear up.

Drake, 31, opens his new video for “Gods Plan” with a message: “The budget for this video was $996,631.90. We gave it all away. Don’t tell the label.” The visual then documents Drizzy donating money to a women’s shelter, paying for strangers’ groceries and more. Pretty good use of the budget, if you ask us! Watch the amazing video, directed by Karena Evans, above!

“We’re nothing without our mothers. Gotta make sure you take care of your mom, too, no matter what you do. It’s all we got. Trust me. That’s my world,” Drake says at the end. We’re not crying, you’re crying.

Drake also teased the video just a day before its release. “The most important thing I have ever done in my career…drop a 🙏🏽 if I can share it with you,” he wrote on Instagram. See photos of Drake in the “Look Alive” video here.

Naturally, fans are blown away by the video. “I was crying the whole video!!!” one commented on Instagram. “There wont be a better a music video in 2018,” another tweeted. Hard to argue there!

