Donald Trump: Alleged Affair With Former Playmate Revealed In Bombshell New Expose

Donald Trump has once again been accused of cheating on Melania Trump, this time in a bombshell expose published in The New Yorker by Ronan Farrow on Feb. 16. The piece focuses on the story of former Playmate of the Year, Karen McDougal, who says she had a consensual affair with the now-president after meetimg him at the Playboy Mansion in June 2006 (at this time, he would’ve been married to Melania for nearly two years, and their son, Barron, would’ve already been born). Karen detailed the alleged affair in an eight-page, handwritten note, which was given to the New Yorker by her friend, John Crawford. However, Karen has confirmed to the publication that the handwriting in the note is her own.

The alleged relationship between Trump and Karen began after he asked for her phone number at the Playboy party, started calling her regularly, and eventually took her out to dinner at the Beverly Hills Hotel, according to Karen’s note. She claims that after that dinner day, they “got naked + had sex.” Trump allegedly offered her money after the hookup, which she would not take. They continued to meet in the coming months, according to Karen, and her stories about trysts at the Beverly Hills Hotel are similar to those told by other women who previously alleged having relations with Trump.

In her note, Karen detailed various trips she allegedly went on to meet Trump during high-profile events, including a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe and the 55th Annual Miss Universe pageant. Karen claims she met members of Trump’s own family throughout their alleged affair, and spent time with him at his residence in New York. “Flew to NY a time or two,” she wrote. “Stayed @ hotel. He did take me to his house – showed me around. Pointed out his wife’s bedroom. Said she liked her space to read or be alone sometimes.”

The alleged relationship ended after nine months in April 2007 after Karen pulled the plug, she claims. “She couldn’t look at herself in the mirror anymore,” John admitted. “And she was concerned about what her mother thought of her.” Karen was reportedly paid $150,000 by a media company for the exclusive rights to her story, which she agreed to in 2016. However, amidst the #MeToo movement and her declining health, Karen said she was inspired to speak up, despite the fear that she’ll have to pay financial damages for breaking the alleged contract.

“This is an old story that is just more fake news,” a White House spokesperson said in a statement. “The President says he never had a relationship with McDougal.”

