Behati Prinsloo & Adam Levine Welcome Baby #2 — Another Girl

Adam Levine, 38, is a two-time dad after wife Behati Prinsloo, 28, gave birth to their second child! The couple welcomed a precious baby girl named Geo Grace Levine right after Valentine’s Day, E! News confirmed on Feb. 16, and we can only imagine how excited the two must be about giving their first daughter, Dusty Rose, 1, a little sister! Behati and Adam will undoubtedly have their hands full though, as they now have two babies under the age of two. It’s nothing this rockstar duo can’t handle though — after all, they’ve both gushed about the joys of parenthood in the past! Click here to see adorable pics of some of the cutest celeb babies in Hollywood.

Although Adam is relatively new to fatherhood, he clearly enjoys his role of dad — plus, he’s not afraid to admit that he’s an amateur when it comes to being a parent! “What do I know? I don’t know anything, but it’s kind of part of the beauty of it, honestly,” Adam told Ryan Seacrest three weeks after welcoming Dusty last year. “There are a lot of instincts, a lot of things that kind of kick in and switch on. It’s a beautiful experience.” Aw!

And apparently, Adam feels he was meant to be a dad. “You’re born to be a parent, that’s what we’re here for, really,” he told Entertainment Tonight prior to Dusty’s arrival. “All the other s‑‑t is great, but it’s not what we’re here for.” SO sweet! And now he and Behati get to experience the joys of parenthood all over again! Congrats again, you two.

