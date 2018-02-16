5 Seconds Of Summer Posts ‘Behind The Scenes’ Pic & Fans Freak Out Over Possible New Album

OMG! Fans are losing their minds that 5 Seconds Of Summer might finally be dropping their long awaited third album. We’ve got their thrilled reactions.

5 Seconds Of Summer fans never gave up hope that the Aussie boy band would finally give them another album. The guys made everyone’s day on Feb. 15 when they changed the banner on their Twitter page to include new art that featured a purple color that seemed to be counting down to something. Then they posted a black and white polaroid pic showing the guys all together with “BEHIND THE SCENES 2018” written above it. Their fandom when into sheer elation that this is a sign that they are at least working on, if not ready to drop their long awaited third album.

The hint made # 5SOS3ISCOMING a hotly trending Twitter topic. Their 5SOS fam has been holding out hope since 2015’s Sounds Good Feels Good that they would eventually get a third album out of the band and now it looks like they could be getting their wish. The band even tweeted out the # 5SOS3ISCOMING with a question mark next to it hours after their initial BTS post, seeming to indicate that their legion was onto something.

While bands like The Wanted split up and the guys from One Direction have taken a break to pursue solo careers, 5SOS is pretty much the only boy band of that era still left standing. They started out as YouTube sensations back in 2011 and put out their first record to tons of elated fans in 2014. Their stans have held it together that the guys would reward them for their patience and love and it looks like their dreams of new music from the quartet could finally become a reality. The Twittersphere exploded with joy over the very idea:

the whole 5sos fandom thinking about 5SOS3 and BEHIND THE SCENES #5SOS3ISCOMING @5SOS pic.twitter.com/FYq8Ch1d3n — emma ➵ BEHIND THE SCENES (@luckiIyluke) February 16, 2018

MYYY HEAARTTT

I CAN’T SLEEP

I’ M LOOKING FORWARD #5SOS3ISCOMING pic.twitter.com/I57CM8SL8j — YOU LUKE SO PERFECT |5SOS3| (@neliaxxx) February 16, 2018

me going to sleep then realizing that 5sos could drop 5sos3 at any moment #5SOS3isComing pic.twitter.com/TvMDu4lLgG — —145 days till h— (@baessistchood) February 16, 2018

#5SOS3ISCOMING WHAT IF WHEN ITS FULLY FILLED WITH PURPLE THEY RELEASE THE ALBUM?!?!? pic.twitter.com/FwsMhUyOqk — I Need 5SOS3 (@JadeI5SOS) February 16, 2018

Its only been 50 years and im married and have 12 children and 4 grandchildren but it was worth the wait.. #5SOS3ISCOMING — Hayden Brock (@Hayden__Brock) February 16, 2018

IT'S LIKE 'WE'RE BACK BITCHES AND WE KNOW EVERYTHING" I mean they've been watching us the whole time AND I'M FREAKING OUT#5SOS3ISCOMING pic.twitter.com/XSO5pKVLGb — Mirs; love only; ℋ; 5SOS3 IS COMING (@lovelysmeplass) February 16, 2018

I’m so ready for 5sos to start banding again #5SOS3ISCOMING — Meme-o-FruitLoop 卌 (@EmoFruitLoop) February 16, 2018

HollywoodLifers, are you stoked for new music from 5SOS? Or have you totally moved on?