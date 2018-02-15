Vincent Zhou: 5 Things On The US Skater Who Landed The First Quad Lutz In Olympic History

Vincent Zhou just made history! The 17-year-old skater landed the first-ever quad Lutz in the Olympics! Get to know this talented star better!

There’s so many incredible things happening at the 2018 Winter Olympics, it’s difficult to keep track of them all! A 17-year-old American figure skater named Vincent Zhou just wowed audiences by completing the first-ever quad Lutz at the games! This is a very specific type of jump that is named after skater Alois Lutz. It’s a toe-pick assisted move in which the skater jumps from the back outside edge of one foot, spins 4 times, and lands on the outside edge of the other foot. Needless to say, it’s a very ambitious move! In light of this accomplishment, let’s get to know Vincent better!

1) He’s originally from Palo Alto, CA. He began skating when he was 5. When he was 9, he became a member of the All Year Figure Skating Club in Riverside, CA. Riverside is over 6 hours away from Palo Alto. His mother soon gave up her job in the tech field in order to drive him to training. They drove to Riverside on Sundays and returned on Fridays. Talk about commitment!

2) However, all that hard work has paid off! Vincent has won 3 national titles. He was named the 2011 U.S. intermediate champion, the 2012 U.S. novice champion and the 2013 U.S. junior champion. And he was just getting started!

3) Vincent won 2 silver medals at the 2015-2016 ISU Junior Grand Prix. In 2017, he won the gold medal at the 2017 World Junior Championships. Head here to take a look back at the American winners from the 2018 Olympics!

4) Prior to the 2018 U.S. Figure Skating Champions he dislocated his shoulder and still managed to qualify. Ultimately he earned a bronze medal. Clearly Vincent loves this insanely competitive sport!

5) He is being lauded for his ambitious short program. It is the most technically demanding of any of the male skaters. His performance wasn’t perfect but, with a 84.53 score, he’s going to be among the top athletes headed into the free skate.

HollywoodLifers, are you loving the 2018 Winter Olympics as much as us?! Let us know in the comments section below!