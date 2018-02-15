Wendy Williams Cancels The Rest Of This Week’s Shows As Flu Symptoms Intensify: ‘I Feel Awful’

After Wendy Williams cancelled her Valentine’s Day show for flu-like symptoms, she announced she’ll be taking the rest of the week off due to her health.

Flu season is taking no prisoners this year — Wendy Williams included. The 53-year-old posted an Instagram video to update fans on her health status. “Its not the flu yet, but I feel flu-ish,” she said in the video on Feb. 14. “It’s not a five on a scale of one to five, it’s not even a four.” She assured viewers that she’ll be seeing a doctor for a diagnosis, but she’s come down with something bad enough that she’ll need to take some time off from The Wendy Williams Show. “I feel awful, I had to be talked out of going into work today, and taking off a few days to get myself together,” she added. A spokesperson for the show also told Page Six that Wendy decided to take the rest of the week off, with reruns airing in place of the live episodes.

Wendy’s video comes on the heels of her canceling her Valentine’s Day episode for the same “flu-like symptoms.” Like the rest of the week, she aired a repeat episode. She noted in her Instagram video how it’s unlike her to take a day off, and that she hasn’t done so since starting her show in 2008.

This isn’t the first time her show has been affected by her feeling unwell. During her Halloween episode in 2017, she overheated in her Statue of Liberty costume, and fainted during the live broadcast. Many people first accused her of faking the fainting as a publicity stunt, but after returning to her show the next day, she confirmed that it was indeed real. “This was not a joke,” she said. “Also, I don’t do stunts and jokes for you like that.”

