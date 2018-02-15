Tyga Confirms He Still Speaks With Kylie Jenner Post-Split — Should Travis Scott Worry?

Tyga has finally confirmed that he still communicates with ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner. We can’t imagine this sits well with her baby daddy, Travis Scott.

Ever since Kylie Jenner, 20, gave birth to her daughter Stormi Webster, fans have been dying to know how her ex-boyfriend Tyga, 28, feels. And while the “Rack City” rapper kept quiet for some time, he’s just revealed in an interview with Complex’s Everyday Struggle on Feb. 15 that he still speaks with the lip kit mogul. “[We] communicate here and there,” Tyga said. But, before we get too carried away and suggest that her baby daddy Travis Scott, 25, pack his bags, Tyga’s intentions appear to be very innocent. “It was a relationship in front of the world, and that was it. She has her new life, I have my new life and that’s it. There’s no bad blood, no problems,” Tyga shared.

It’s an interesting revelation, but the fact that they’re still in communication is no surprise. As we previously reported on Feb. 7, Tyga sent Kylie a congratulatory note following Stormi’s birth. “Tyga sent Kylie a brief text congratulating her on new baby. He told her that he was happy for her as he knew this was something she always wanted,” a source shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. It’s good to see Tyga finally coming clean about it.

Tyga has certainly used this past week to get a lot off his chest. Just yesterday, the rapper explained to Complex News that his relationship with Kylie has influenced his music. He even admitted to dedicating his latest album, Kyoto to her. Maybe the music was his coping mechanism? We can certainly understand that, especially since “Kyga” dated for over two years. It’s good to hear that Kylie and Tyga are on such good terms. It gives us hope that some exes really can be friends post breakup. As for Travis, it’s clear he has absolutely nothing to worry about. He’s taken to fatherhood really fast, and has even taken up cooking lessons to prove he’s a well rounded dad. Kylie won’t be going anywhere!

