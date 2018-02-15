T.I. & Tiny’s ‘Romantic’ Valentine’s Day Date: How They Celebrated Their Love In The Most Special Way

T.I.’s Valentine’s Day present was tons of diamonds, but what did Tiny get her man? We learned exclusively that her present was so romantic and adorable!

T.I. and Tiny didn’t go all out this Valentine’s Day, like you would think. The newly-reunited and very happy couple decided the most romantic way to celebrate their love would be with a cozy dinner at home! And don’t think they ordered some $200 steaks off Caviar or something. According to one of Tiny’s friends, who spoke to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, Tiny instead ordered takeout from T.I.’s favorite wings joint in Atlanta, Three Dollar Cafe. Stars: they’re just like us!

While wings are extremely delicious, Tiny had other reasons for ordering from the cafe. “It actually has a lot of significance,” her friend told us. “It’s where they had their first date! It was actually super romantic.” Aww! And spending their Valentine’s Day together was “extra meaningful,” they said, because T.I. and Tiny were in the middle of getting a divorce last year.

They got together for [daughter] Heiress‘s birthday, but it was tense; they still weren’t back together at that point. Afterward, they went their separate ways and it was sad. But this year is totally different; it’s like night and day and they want to celebrate that!” Aww!! What a perfect way to celebrate the day. Something that makes it sweeter? She was probably wearing the major bling T.I. got her!

The diamonds were a part “I’m sorry you had to see my side chick at New York Fashion Week” apology gesture, part Valentine’s Day gift. Hey, diamonds are diamonds. Tiny’s night at NYFW was ruined when she found out that T.I.’s former side piece, Bernice Burgos, was at the same show. But it looks like her week turned around!

HollywoodLifers, are you happy that T.I. and Tiny got back together? Let us know!