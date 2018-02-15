T.I. Gifted Tiny 100k Worth Of Diamonds On V-Day To Help Her Forget Running Into Bernice Burgos

Tiny Harris attended the same NYFW show as Bernice Burgos, so T.I. showered her with lavish presents on Valentine’s Day to distract her from the awkward run-in!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris and Bernice Burgos both supported designer Phillip Plein at his NYFW show on Feb. 12, and while there was no confrontation between the two ladies, seeing T.I.‘s former side chick, “almost ruined her Valentine’s Day,” a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. But thankfully her man made it up to her on the romantic holiday! “Tip had to scramble to get out of the dog house. He came through, though. He got her diamond earrings and a matching bracelet; he easily spent 100k,” the source added. “But more importantly he cancelled his plans all day to spend at home with her and their kids. He went out of his way to take her mind of her run in with Bernice.” Aww! See T.I. and Tiny’s cutest photos here!

We’re glad there wasn’t an actual meeting between the two women, but we’ve heard it was a deliberate choice. “Tiny and Bernice did not have a run in but it was only because Tiny avoided her,” a source previously told us. TBH, we don’t blame her! She was just trying to enjoy Fashion Week without being reminded of a darker time in her life. But the Xscape member is doing super well right now, especially with her husband. Not only is “her marriage to Tip is firmly back on the right track again,” but “Tip is falling back in love with Tiny all over again,” a source told HL. Yay!



It also looked like the “Whatever You Like” singer had a great time at home on Feb. 14! He posted a video of him with his and Tiny’s 1-year-old daughter Heiress Harris. “Me & my lillest valentine,” Tip captioned the adorable clip. Our hearts have officially melted! While V-Day is over, we’re sure this affectionate family will continue showing each other some love.

Me & my lillest valentine. 💘

