Sofia Richie Wishes Her ‘Babe’ Scott Disick A Happy Valentine’s Day With Hot PDA Pic

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* 19 year old model, Sofia Richie allegedly appears to be seen drinking what may be red wine while on a double date with Scott Disick at Tosconova restaurant in Calabasas.
Aw! Sofia Richie took to Instagram to post an adorable pic and send a sweet Valentine’s Day message to her beau Scott Disick. See it here!

Sofia Richie, 19, posted a sweeter than candy Instagram message to Scott Disick, 34, on Feb. 14 for Valentine’s Day and it was absolutely romantic! The post included a cozy black and white pic of Sofia sitting on Scott’s lap while the two looked stylish in shades. “Happy Valentines babe 🌹,” Sofia captioned the photo. The couple have seemed to be going strong since they started dating last year and this loving gesture from Sofia just further proves that!

Although the gorgeous duo’s love appears to be stronger than ever this holiday, there’s still been controversy over their big age difference. With Sofia being 15 years younger than Scott, the pair have had to endure a lot of scrutiny from the public, including Kendall Jenner, 22, Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashians sister. Kendall recently made a sarcastic public comment on a social media photo of Sofia and Scott with Scott’s son, Reign that read, “Awww Scott and his kids” and it shocked many of her followers.

Despite the haters, Sofia and Scott appear to be happy with their relationship and it may even be getting more serious than we thought. Scott was spotted buying jewelry the day before Valentine’s Day and we can’t help but wonder if he bought a lavishing gift for his lady love. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been known to show off his wealth whenever he can so perhaps his girlfriend will follow suit and show off some serious bling he bought her soon? We hope so! Until then, we’re glad to see these two expressing their love for each other on the most romantic day of the year!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Sofia’s sweet message to Scott for Valentine’s Day? Let us know!