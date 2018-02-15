The Biggest & Best Gowns From NYFW: Romantic Looks From Christian Siriano & More

Christian Siriano, Carolina Herrera, Oscar de la Renta, oh my! See the biggest ball gowns and the most dramatic dresses on the runway in this gorgeous fashion gallery!

Each season of New York Fashion Week is unique and different, with interesting and beautiful pieces walking down the runway in many forms. But for me, it’s all about the glitz and glamour. I LIVE for colorful, huge ball gowns, and head to toe sequin dresses — you know, looks that aren’t really wearable in real life but are just SO STUNNING to look at, especially on a model, and ESPECIALLY if that model is one of our faves like Bella Hadid or Ashley Graham! See some of my favorite dresses from NYFW in the gallery!

Season after season, some of my favorite designers are the ones with romantic, show-stopping pieces. Christian Siriano’s runway was a full-on red carpet event, with models like Ashley Graham and Orange Is The New Black star Danielle Brooks showing off his latest designs. Dennis Basso had Hilary Rhoda model a gorgeous nude, sparkly dress with a flowing cape. Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid were boho dreamers in flowing creations at the Anna Sui show. Sailor Brinkley Cook looked pretty in pink in a gorgeous ball gown on the Sherri Hill runway, where we have also seen stars like Kylie and Kendall Jenner!

Oscar de la Renta brought bold colors to the forefront — my favorite piece was hot, and I mean HOT! pink midi dress with black leaves on the bodice. In the Red Dress Collection show, benefitting women’s heart disease, celebs like Rachel Lindsay, Kate Walsh and Melissa Joan Hart stunned in gorgeous red gowns!

