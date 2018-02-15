Parkland Students Slam Trump After He Tweets His Condolences For Shooting: ‘Do Something’

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students are making it clear that they only want one thing from Trump: gun control.

Donald Trump, 71, tweeted about the mass shooting that took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and the students who attend the Parkland, Florida school are infuriated by his tone-deaf response. “My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school,” he wrote. One of the teens responded directly to the message in a now-deleted tweet, calling for him to “do something instead of sending prayers.” Another student asked, “why was a student able to terrorize my school mr president?” Other survivors have also criticized conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren for her dismissal of people’s calls for gun reform laws in the wake of the tragic shooting.

On Feb. 14, a gunman, suspected to be 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, opened fire on the campus, killing 17 people, and injuring at least 15 more. This is the 18th school shooting of 2018, and it’s only February. Student David Hogg, a survivor of the shooting, pleaded with lawmakers to institute gun control during an interview with CNN. “Ideas are wonderful and they help you get re-elected and everything, but what’s more important is actual action that results in saving thousands of children’s lives.”

The President has also been slammed for the prepared statement he read when he addressed the nation on Feb. 15. Not only were voters unhappy that he waited an entire day to speak up about the shooting, but they were also unimpressed with what they considered empty words. It was widely compared to the emotional speech former President Barack Obama gave after learning 20 children and teachers were horrifically murdered at Sandy Hook Elementary School on Dec. 14, 2012. Trump’s statement noticeably lacked the raw emotion that Obama showed during his own devastating address. See what survivors had to say to Trump about his response to the horrific shooting below:

the kids are better than us pic.twitter.com/D1Is2hNDm2 — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) February 15, 2018

A gun has killed 17 of my fellow classmates. A gun has traumatized my friends. My entire school, traumatized from this tragedy. This could have been prevented. Please stfu tomi https://t.co/qNo03ZE3Ev — kyra (@longlivekcx) February 15, 2018

why was a student able to terrorize my school mr president https://t.co/rwDRYz3ayx — nikki (@nikta04) February 14, 2018

it is actually about guns u witch from hell https://t.co/mva3qYu0Tc — nikki (@nikta04) February 15, 2018

I was hiding in a closet for 2 hours. It was about guns. You weren't there, you don't know how it felt. Guns give these disgusting people the ability to kill other human beings. This IS about guns and this is about all the people who had their life abruptly ended because of guns. https://t.co/XnzhvuN1zd — carly (@car_nove) February 15, 2018

