Nikolas Cruz Confirmed To Be Part Of White Nationalist Group Republic Of Florida After Shooting

The alleged Parkland shooter was affiliated with a white nationalist group, the Republic of Florida, before the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, has been confirmed to have been a part of the white nationalist group Republic of Florida before his horrific alleged attack on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. According to an ROF member who identified himself as the group’s leader, Jordan Jereb, Cruz had participated in ROF training exercises in the greater Tallahassee area as a member and had been “brought up” by another member. Speaking with the Anti-Defamation League, Jereb also confirmed that Cruz had carpooled with ROF members to Tallahassee, but that the ROF had not ordered or wanted Cruz to do anything similar to the Parkland shooting that left 17 people dead and 14 inured. After being formed a few years ago, the alt-right white supremacist organization says it seeks to create a “white enthnostate,” and that it’s a “white civil rights organization fighting for white identitarian politics.”

We reported earlier how Nikolas might have hinted at his alleged Feb. 14 attack months prior after potentially leaving a message on a YouTube video, writing, “I’m going to be a professional school shooter.” YouTuber Ben Bennight brought the attention to the FBI, who spoke with him the next day in Sep. 2017. The FBI also reached out to him following the shooting. However, it is still unconfirmed that the commenter named Nikolas Cruz is the same Nikolas Cruz who allegedly shot up the Parkland, Florida high school.

Following his alleged attack, Nikolas has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder after the horrific attack. We have reached out to the ROF for comment regarding Cruz’s involvement in their group.

HollywoodLifers, does Cruz’s involvement with the Republic of Florida come as a surprise to you? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.