Nikolas Cruz: FL Killer Reportedly Bragged He’d Be A ‘Pro School Shooter’ 5 Mos. Ago & FBI Was Warned

The man who allegedly opened fire in a Florida school reportedly showed warning signs months before his attack. In fact, he may have been investigated by the FBI.

Nikolas Cruz, who officials have identified as the man who killed 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, may have hinted at his horrific Feb. 14 attack five months ago. In September, a YouTuber named Ben Bennight, 36, received a troubling comment on one of his videos from a commenter that went by ‘Nikolas Cruz,’ which said, “I’m going to be a professional school shooter.” Ben sent the comment to the FBI’s tip e-mail account, he told BuzzFeed News. He said they responded to his concern immediately, and even showed up at his office the next day to ask him what he knew about the commenter. Ben had no idea who it was. The agents left the office with a screenshot of the disturbing message and did not contact Ben again, the 36-year-old explained.

It has NOT been confirmed whether or not the Nikolas Cruz who commented on the YouTube video is the same Nikolas Cruz who allegedly shot up the Florida high school. However, the similarities between the comment and what happened five months later are clear. Ben confirmed that the FBI contacted him again after the massacre in Florida. “I think we spoke with you in the past about a complaint that you made about someone making a comment on your YouTube channel,” an agent said in a voicemail to the Mississippi resident. “I just wanted to follow up with you on that and ask you a question with something that’s come up, if you wouldn’t mind giving me a ring.” When the FBI visited him in person once again, Ben confirmed that he didn’t know who the commenter was back in September, and that he still doesn’t know now.

After Nikolas was apprehended by police, shocking details about his past slowly began emerging online, leading to questions about how the warning signs he exhibited were not caught before this tragedy occurred. One student even revealed that it was a joke around the school that Nikolas would “be the one to shoot up the school” one day. The 19-year-old’s social media pages were also filled with disturbing posts about guns. Nikolas was previously expelled from MS Douglas for “disciplinary reasons.” A teacher also confirmed that Nikolas had been flagged for “threatening students” last year and was not allowed on campus with a backpack.

Nikolas has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder after the horrific attack.

