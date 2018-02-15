‘Black Panther’ Fans Are Shipping Lupita Nyong’o & Michael B. Jordan Hard: See The Pleas For Them To Date

‘Black Panther’ stars Lupita Nyong’o & Michael B. Jordan have been extra flirty & fans are taking a whole lot of notice! Check out the tweets begging them to start dating here!

You don’t need to have been remotely good at your high school science classes to know that Lupita Nyong’o, 34, and Michael B. Jordan‘s chemistry is explosive. Black Panther fans are calling out the fact that Michael and Lupita have been pretty touchy-feely on the red carpet and other events for Black Panther. As a result, Twitter is going wild with people shipping them. One person wrote, “I want Michael B Jordan & Lupita to become an actual thing, not just on red carpet appearances.” Another noticed Lupita’s hand extremely near Michael’s thigh in a picture. On top of all their visible flirtation, Michael has been forced to do push-ups whenever Lupita asks him to after losing a bet. Um, this totally sounds like something Jim and Pam would do on The Office, so yeah they need to just start dating already, right? Check out Michael and Lupita being adorable together and their fans desperately wishing them to date below!

We reported earlier how Lupita, Yara Shahidi, Danai Gurira, 39 and other stars of Black Panther showed up to the red carpet premiere looking like royalty. Lupita looked stunning in a gorgeous purple Versace dress, with a “plunging neckline, gold metal hardware harness detail accented with multi-color three dimensional accents, and flowing train.”

Black Panther has already broken records. The movie, which comes out on Feb. 16, broke Fandango’s presale ticket record for Marvel Cinematic Universe films in its first 24 hours. Click here to see more pics from the red carpet of Black Panther.

I want Michael B Jordan & Lupita to became an actual thing, not just on red carpet appearances. — brooke alyce (@brookegotuhookd) February 6, 2018

I SHIP Michael B Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o and have spent way too much time evaluating their chemistry via social media posts 👀 it all started with this Instagram. pic.twitter.com/3cHQSFuNdy — Kristina Rodulfo (@kristinarodulfo) February 14, 2018

the romcom isn't dead it's just evolved into every single picture of Lupita Nyong'o and Michael B. Jordan in the same room pic.twitter.com/9O2GqFf1zU — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) February 15, 2018

I need Lupita and Michael B Jordan in a romantic comedy. — Neeva 💕 (@Neevasash) February 6, 2018

Lupita’s hand placement on Michael B Jordan 👁👁 pic.twitter.com/WPrXHIckTr — ♓️✨ (@dioruadore) February 15, 2018

